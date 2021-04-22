SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a full-service, national brokerage with 75 + offices around the country, announced the launch of its newest program, PCF University (The University).
PCF University is a knowledge and skill development center that houses business development, account management, and growth training. This includes, but is not limited to organic agency and producer growth assessments, producer playbooks, prospect pipeline strategy maps, sales accelerators, producer training, and metrics to track performance.
"The launch of PCF University is a testament to the tremendous growth we've seen in the past couple of years," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "We believe it will provide necessary skill development to our producers and customer service representatives nationwide."
The University is led by an elite team of seasoned insurance professionals who see their role as empowering PCF colleagues to have the tools, tactics, skills and mindset to enhance organic growth, productivity, and value in the marketplace.
"The PCF University team is thrilled to spearhead the launch of PCF University," said Dennis Pauls, VP of Operations, PCF Insurance Services. "PCF University is designed to empower insurance agency leaders, carriers and other insurance and risk management professionals to capture unrealized potential. We believe it will do just that."
PCF University will launch in a phased approach, making The University more capable of efficiency and effectiveness within the network. The program comes with tools, tactics, and resources outlined in the agency's Organic Growth Action Plan.
"We work to ensure agencies execute plans to meet established goals, while remaining nimble to identify and take advantage of new opportunities," said a member of the PCF University team. "This is just the beginning–there is so much more to be done and we are looking forward to the rocket ship of growth."
The addition of PCF University to the PCF Shared Services offering bolsters the existing tools, resources, and operational support which include IT, HR, Accounting, Finance, Marketing & Communication, Carrier Relations, Risk Management, and more.
