SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a leading national full-service insurance brokerage, has announced the strategic new hire of Robert Smith as President of Agency Operations. With nearly 20 years of experience, Smith is an accomplished leader in the insurance brokerage and risk advisory industry, having most recently served as the Western Region - Executive Vice President for Acrisure.
"We are delighted to welcome Robert Smith as the newest member of the PCF executive team," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder, PCF Insurance Services. "Robert's longevity and leadership within the industry will support the rapid growth of not only our agency partners but also our Shared Services Center efforts."
Prior to Acrisure, Smith served as a National Practice Advisor and Regional Business Development Officer with Wells Fargo Insurance. Smith also led the Account Management and Client Advisory Practice for the Aon Corporation, having joined the firm after working with the Marsh & McLennan Companies for several years.
"After learning about PCF and getting to know the team, I am incredibly excited about the culture and inspiring growth story," said Robert Smith, president of agency operations, PCF Insurance Services. "With this role, I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the business, and most importantly our clients, partners, colleagues, and shareholders and support PCF's unprecedented pace of value creation. We are in the very early innings of realizing PCF's potential and impact on the industry, and I'm thrilled to be a part of that."
Smith has a strong background in delivering exceptional business results for both internal and external stakeholders, consistently exceeding financial objectives for growth and profitability.
In April of 2020, PCF partnered with HGGC, a leading middle-market private equity firm. With the resources and guidance of HGGC, PCF has been strategically enhancing its management team and meaningfully investing in a Shared Services Center in Salt Lake City, UT. With the backing of its investors and the strength of its entrepreneurial agency partners, PCF has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, including announcing the completion of 36 new agency partnerships in 2020.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue.
