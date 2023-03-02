Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the appointment of Jenni Lee Crocker as President of the company. In this role, Crocker will be responsible for fueling PCF's agency partnership potential, organic growth, enterprise carrier relationships and strategic partner initiatives. Prior to her appointment, Crocker held the position of Senior Vice President, Growth & Operations for the past year, where she helped shape new agency partnerships, enabled growth, fostered national carrier appointments, and focused on risk advisory and business transformation. Crocker will remain on the board of directors at PCF Insurance after completing her two-year tenure as board member.


