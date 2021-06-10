SALT LAKE CITY , June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a leading national full-service insurance brokerage, has announced the strategic new hire of Ryan Stradling as Vice President of Finance, Shared Services. With years of financial experience, Stradling is a well-versed leader in the financial industry, having most recently served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer for CareXM.
"I am happy to welcome Ryan Stradling as the newest member of the PCF management team," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder, PCF Insurance Services. "Ryan brings with him unmatched knowledge in the corporate financial space; his wealth of knowledge and experience help support the PCF Shared Services Center in its ongoing financial endeavors."
Prior to CareXM, Stradling served as the Vice President of Finance for Cotiviti. Stradling also led the financial strategy for Aetna as the Director of Finance. Preceding Aetna, Stradling served in senior roles for companies such as Henry Schein and Microsoft.
"The Shared Services team is a driving factor for PCF and its success, and I couldn't be happier to be part of the team," said Ryan Stradling, vice president of finance, Shared Services, PCF Insurance Services. "PCF's exponential growth is so impressive, and I look forward to assisting in its continued expansion."
Stradling has a strong background in financial planning and analysis with proven experience in forecast and budget management, strategic initiative modeling, and financial reporting and consolidation.
In April of 2020, PCF partnered with HGGC, a leading middle-market private equity firm. With the resources and guidance of HGGC, PCF has been strategically enhancing its management team and meaningfully investing in a Shared Services Center in Salt Lake City, UT. With the backing of its investors and the strength of its entrepreneurial agency partners, PCF has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, including announcing the completion of 36 new agency partnerships in 2020.
