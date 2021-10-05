SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Magellan HCM, located in Lindon, UT. Magellan HCM Partners, Jake Runyan, Chris Bowerbank, and Clayton Gerstner will continue to lead all operations for Magellan HCM while becoming owners and partners of PCF Insurance Services. Founded in 2003, Magellan HCM is an agency that exclusively focuses on employee benefits, human capital management, and commercial insurance.
"PCF provides resources and products that are exclusive to our partners. Having access to these tools will ensure continued growth," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. "The team at Magellan HCM now have access to these tools and will use them to continue to improve and build their business even greater than what it is today."
Magellan HCM becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF's extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and Magellan HCM will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
In addition, Magellan HCM will have access to a premier selection of Network Benefits including the PCF University, the Employee Equity Program, and opportunities to collaborate and discuss business opportunities with other PCF partners.
"Partnering with PCF gives us access to an incredible network of industry leaders. We are so incredibly thrilled to call ourselves partners of PCF; the opportunities ahead are truly exciting," said Jake Runyan, partner of Magellan HCM. "I couldn't be more excited for the future with PCF, we have the potential to revolutionize the industry."
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Magellan HCM
Magellan HCM is a Utah-based insurance agency specializing in employee benefits, human capital management, and commercial insurance. Magellan HCM also offers additional services resources to their clients such as payroll services and other HR solutions. Additional information can be found at https://www.magellanhcm.com/.
