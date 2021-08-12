SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Rock 10 Insurance Services, located in San Diego, California. Having been in business for over 17 years, Rock 10 Insurance Services focuses primarily on providing insurance products to contractors in the state of California.
Rock 10 Insurance Services is led by President, Matthew Kohl. Kohl will continue to lead all operations for Rock 10 while becoming an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Kohl is an experienced and dedicated insurance professional with nearly 18 years of industry experience.
"Rock 10 Insurance Services is an amazing addition to the PCF network," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. "Matthew Kohl and his team bring great experience in the contracting industry; I cannot wait to see their business expand and continue to grow with the assistance of the PCF network and Shared Services Center."
Rock 10 Insurance Services becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF's extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and Rock 10 Insurance Services will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
In addition, Rock 10 Insurance Services will have access to a premier selection of Network Benefits including the PCF University, the Employee Equity Program, and opportunities to collaborate and discuss business opportunities with other PCF partners.
"I am so pleased with the partnership between Rock 10 Insurance Services and PCF," said Matthew Kohl, president of Rock 10 Insurance Services. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with other PCF partners and with the PCF Shared Services Center, this is truly an exciting time for Rock 10 Insurance Services."
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at http://www.pcfins.com.
About Rock 10 Insurance Services
The mission of Rock 10 Insurance Services is to sell and service all forms of insurance by representing the best carriers in the industry, maintaining a superior client base, hiring and retaining the most qualified employees available, and providing all agency personnel with the training and tools available to give the very best possible service to our clients. Additional information can be found at http://www.rock10insurance.com.
