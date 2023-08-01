Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF"), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage, announced today that it has closed $400 million in incremental debt financing led by Blue Owl, a global alternative asset manager that acted as lead arranger and admin agent. The financing was upsized from $300 million to $400 million in response to strong lender demand from new and existing lenders.


