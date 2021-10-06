SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Chesapeake Insurance Services, located in Mission Hills, California. As part of the partnership, Chesapeake Insurance Services President, Doug Kreuzberger, will become an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Founded in 1990, the California-based agency provides a variety of insurance types that can include: auto, home, life, disability, health, umbrella, boats, business, and many others.
"With great tenacity and drive, Doug has built up his agency to a place of huge growth and success since opening in 1990," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. "The passion that Doug and his team will bring to PCF is absolutely inspiring and I am looking forward to seeing what we can all accomplish together."
Chesapeake Insurance Services becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF's extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and Chesapeake Insurance Services will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
In addition, Chesapeake Insurance Services will have access to a premier selection of Network Benefits including the PCF University, the Employee Equity Program, and opportunities to collaborate and discuss business opportunities with other PCF partners.
"Partnering with PCF gives our agency access to the resources that are necessary for aiding our continued growth," said Doug Kreuzberger, president of Chesapeake Insurance Services. "We have seen great success on our own, but now that we have PCF on our side we are looking forward to setting the stage for even greater success."
###
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Chesapeake Insurance Services
Founded in 1990, Chesapeake Insurance Services is led by President Doug Kreuzberger and provides insurance services within Mission Hills, CA, and throughout the state of California. Chesapeake Insurance Services specializes in commercial lines and small group benefits all while providing excellent customer service.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, PCF Insurance Services, 8013722211, madelyne@pcfins.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services