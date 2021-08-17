SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Rice Insurance, located in Bellingham, Washington. As part of the partnership, Rice Insurance Partner, James Fritts, will become an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services.
Established in 1946, Rice Insurance is an insurance brokerage offering professional services and specialized insurance throughout the United States. With strong resilience, Rice Insurance has built strong affiliations with top-rated insurance companies throughout the country. These established relationships have allowed the organization to offer their clients competitive rates and comprehensive coverages individualized to meet each customer's or business's needs.
"Here at PCF, we understand the importance of investing in great leaders," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. "Partnerships such as these are crucial for expansion and growth. James Fritts has done a phenomenal job growing his agency, now with the help of PCF we can secure the agency's legacy."
Rice Insurance becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF's extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and Rice Insurance will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
In addition, Rice Insurance will have access to a premier selection of Network Benefits including the PCF University, the Employee Equity Program, and opportunities to collaborate and discuss business opportunities with other PCF partners.
"Our goals have always been focused on our clients and on the ability to grow our business, however, we recognized that in order to achieve the growth that we were looking for we needed to secure a partnership that would allow us to do so," said James Fritts, partner of Rice Insurance. "We know that together with PCF we are stronger, and I am so excited about the limitless growth opportunities that PCF is offering."
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Rice Insurance
Established in 1946, Rice Insurance has become one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the United States. Rice has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing 5000 privately held companies in the United States for the past five years in a row. Rice uses innovation and technology to be competitive and provide their clients with an exceptional customer service experience, setting them apart from others in the industry. Rice' strong roots and extensive experience provided the groundwork to expand their services up and down the West Coast, across the United States and into Canada. Additional information can be found at http://www.riceinsurance.com.
