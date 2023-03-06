Support Local Journalism

JobNimbus recently surveyed hundreds of roofers to better understand the current roofing industry and the factors driving growth and success. From market segments to marketing, sales, production, cash flow, communication, team and culture, and future outlook, the benchmark covers a wide range of topics relevant to everyone in the roofing sphere.

LEHI, Utah, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus today announced their first Roofing Industry Benchmark. This report is an in-depth look at business practices and processes for companies in the roofing industry. This milestone is a major move for JobNimbus to continue to make roofers heroes.


