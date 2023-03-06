JobNimbus recently surveyed hundreds of roofers to better understand the current roofing industry and the factors driving growth and success. From market segments to marketing, sales, production, cash flow, communication, team and culture, and future outlook, the benchmark covers a wide range of topics relevant to everyone in the roofing sphere.
LEHI, Utah, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus today announced their first Roofing Industry Benchmark. This report is an in-depth look at business practices and processes for companies in the roofing industry. This milestone is a major move for JobNimbus to continue to make roofers heroes.
"This benchmark gives great insight to any roofing business owner," says Ben Hodson, CEO at JobNimbus. "You want to see where you stack up compared to everyone else in the industry? This is where to go."
JobNimbus gathered this data from current roofing business owners in the United States through a 45-question survey.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
Brand-new mobile app with a 4.7 rating with over 2,000 ratings
New texting feature for roofers
New method for collecting payments from customers
About JobNimbus: JobNimbus is a best-in-class CRM (customer relationship management software) for contractors. This Utah-based company has been in business since 2013, and thousands of roofing business heroes trust JobNimbus.
