Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Peer-reviewed study offers first description of ongoing NETosis induction in Long COVID; provides insights into pathogenesis and can serve as a surrogate marker for persistent pathology

 Research emphasizes need to explore neutrophil-targeted therapies in acute and chronic COVID-19


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.