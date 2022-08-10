Peel Therapeutics Logo

PEEL-224 is a small molecule nanoparticle developed for the treatment of cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peel Therapeutics, an evolutionary-inspired, clinical-stage biotech company developing medicines for cancer and inflammatory diseases has initiated a first-in-human clinical study of PEEL-224 in patients with advanced solid tumors. This follows recent acceptance of the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). PEEL-224 was developed from a medicine that originates from the leaves and stem of an ancient tree used for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine.

