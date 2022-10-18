Peopletrail®, a leading employment screening company, is pleased to announce the finalization of its integration with UKG–a multinational workforce and human resource management solution. This integration will allow Peopletrail to conform to the workflows of UKG users in a more flexible, powerful way.
DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peopletrail®, a leading employment screening company, is pleased to announce the finalization of its integration with UKG–a multinational workforce and human resource management solution. This integration will allow Peopletrail to conform to the workflows of UKG users in a more flexible, powerful way.
Here is how the integration works:
1. Through a bi-directional integration between UKG and Peopletrail, recruiters and hiring managers can request pre-employment background checks and view the results directly within UKG Pro Recruiting.
2. Once a background check is initiated, information entered into UKG Pro Recruiting is pre-populated in the background check form, reducing duplicate data entry.
3. Then, an email is sent to the candidate to provide any additional information and to obtain consent.
4. With seamless access and an interactive workflow for managing background screening requirements, the solution offers a fast, simple, and intuitive user and applicant experience, allowing you to increase workforce productivity, reduce time-to-hire, and get more high-quality hires.
Utilizing such an integration to manage background screening processes, UKG users can gain valuable insights and make important decisions with much less data retrieval and far fewer clicks. Peopletrail COO, Bryan Jensen, had this to say about the reinforced partnership:
"Peopletrail is excited to have our partnership with UKG finalized. From the time UKG acquired Ultimate we have had plans to build a full background screening integration for current clients and also for those that are looking for a highly respected pre-employment screening partner with full integration capabilities with UKG. Peopletrail has had Ultimate Software integrations in the past for clients, however with the UKG at the helm we knew it was imperative to have the UKG option available moving forward. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to the future with this robust HRIS partner."
UKG where their "purpose is people," and Peopletrail® share a common goal of helping organizations build and manage a dependable workforce. Now, they can continue working towards this goal as integrated partners.
