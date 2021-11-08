DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are delighted to have been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized standard that ensures their products and services meet customers' needs through an effective quality management system.
We are continuously improving our quality management system processes. Peopletrail's ISO 9001:2015 certification is a symbol of its commitment to this undeniable effort. To achieve this certification, we went through an extensive company-wide audit that included QMS development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances.
Gaining ISO 9001:2015 reinforces Peopletrail's relentless focus on creating industry-leading products and services, measured against global benchmarks of industry excellence.
"Having a strong positive perception among customers, stakeholders, and prospective clients is evidence of a strong and talented marketing team. Being able to back it up with proof of actual day-to-day execution of excellence takes a much higher degree of commitment. "This certification provides independent, unbiased, and irrefutable evidence that Peopletrail does what we say we will do; it's not just a fancy marketing campaign," said Wallace T. Davis, President and CEO of Peopletrail.
Peopletrail® is a leading provider of pre-employment screening, criminal background checks, tenant screening, drug screening, ATS integration, & corporate security solutions. Oracle Gold Partner & PBSA accredited, only Peopletrail® combines superior customer service through dedicated account managers with e琀cient, state-of-the-art technology integration to deliver on-demand, accurate and timely consumer reporting results