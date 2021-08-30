DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peopletrail LLC, a leading consumer reporting agency in the United States, has significantly improved its background screening compliance department. The company recently promoted Allyson Davis, a former Mortgage Compliance Manager, and long-time employee, to Director of Compliance.
"Not only does Allyson have 20 years of professional experience to make a huge difference here at Peopletrail, but significant on-the-job training and long-term relationships already built with the entire staff. I have no doubt she will stand on the shoulders of our former compliance director and take us to new heights," says Wallace T. Davis, President/CEO of the company.
Allyson began her professional career in the Mortgage Industry, taking a job as a loan processor in 2001 with Nationwide Mortgage. While there, she moved through the ranks to a loan officer, assisting with many responsibilities. These duties involved working on all aspects of the lending and mortgage process. Specific job functions included working with other team members providing estimates, pre-approvals, home inspections, applications, appraisals, processing, verifications, underwriting closing, legal review, and refinancing.
In 2009 Allyson was hired by Security National Mortgage Company (SNMC) as a Quality Control specialist. The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank) was enacted on July 21, 2010. Allyson dove head-first into this new law and became an expert, allowing her to be promoted to the regional Compliance and Processing Manager at SNMC.
In June of 2016, she took a break to be a full-time mom. After a year, she decided to employ her knowledge of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), Grham Leach Bailey Act (GLB), and the Dodd-Frank Act and consumer protection experience into the Background screening Industry.
In 2017 she was hired by Peopletrail to learn the background screening business. After four years of working in different capacities, she is promoted to Director of Compliance for Peopletrail.
"Bryan Jensen, COO of Peopletrail, said that Allyson has been working hard the past few years to apply her knowledge of the mortgage industry to build our compliance team. We are thrilled she has accepted the challenge to take our compliance and, ultimately, our company to the next level. Compliance in our industry has never been more important in an increasingly litigious business environment."
Allyson brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and a strong work ethic to assist employers with realistic hiring subtleties and greater confidence in recruiters and hiring managers.
