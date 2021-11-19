DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peopletrail®, a leading US-based consumer reporting agency providing advanced background checks and pre-employment screening solutions globally, has been recognized by HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen Awards as the top #5 'Overall Enterprise Pre-employment Screening Breadth of Service Leaders' in the country. In addition, Peopletrail was ranked in the top #7 for the 'Overall Enterprise Pre-employment Screening Leaders' and 'Overall Enterprise Pre-employment Screening Quality of Service Leaders' category, #8th amongst HRO Today Overall Enterprise Pre-employment Screening Size of Deal Leaders.
This is the 8th consecutive year that HRO Today has rated Peopletrail as a top employment screening provider in the United States.
HRO Today Magazine, a leading publication for human resource professionals, annually recognizes excellence in the top 13 national screening providers. These complete background checks and screening agencies are identified for the quality of the service and products they provide to their customers.
"We collect feedback annually through an online survey, which we distribute to buyers directly through our mailing lists and indirectly through service providers. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis," says the HRO Today's editorial team.
Since its inception, Peopletrail has upheld that providing the best service means implementing ways to include people in the process. "Navigating the Human Resources landscape is critical to the success of any business. It's people that are, and always will remain the most important asset for a company to consider," said Wallace T. Davis, President, and CEO of Peopletrail. "Whether it is an employee, vendor, customer, or stakeholder people will always be a critical part of the process. This recognition demonstrates Peopletrail's commitment to involving the HUMAN TOUCH, in Human Resources."
The HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction surveys are the most extensive pre-employment background screening study in the Human Resource Trade Media. The ratings are based solely on feedback from the consumers of the services that are collected online annually. The results are analyzed to determine the scope of service, deals, and quality.
Peopletrail - Peopletrail® is a leading provider of pre-employment screening, criminal background checks, tenant screening, drug screening, ATS integration, & corporate security solutions. Oracle Gold Partner & PBSA accredited, only Peopletrail® combines superior customer service through dedicated account managers with efficient, state-of-the-art technology integration to deliver on-demand, accurate, and timely consumer reporting results.
