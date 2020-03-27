SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfectly Posh is thrilled to announce Jennifer Harmon joining the executive team as a new VP of Business Development.
Jennifer has a long history in direct sales, both in the field and at the corporate level. She spent 14 years as a top-performing consultant in recruiting with Pampered Chef.
In 2011, Jennifer accepted her first corporate position at Jamberry Nails as Director of Business Development. She led efforts to launch them into direct sales, and the company exploded to 160,000 consultants in just 4 years. In 2015, Jennifer left her position to start her own corporate consulting business. Her most recent accomplishment was creating and overseeing the launch and early growth of Tori Belle Cosmetics. There, she was key to their early success and explosive growth welcoming in over 20,000 affiliates and over $15 million in sales within the company's first 8 months of business.
When asked why she accepted the role as VP of Business Development with Perfectly Posh, she said, "I was looking for a company that needed someone who could help them have a fresh start, one where I could bring in my skillset to enhance what was already there and to fill in any gaps to better serve and support the field. Not only do I love Posh products, but I love that the company has heart! Perfectly Posh sources Shea from suppliers that help underprivileged women in Africa whose lives depend on the production of Shea. Posh also honors members of the military, first responders, and teachers with a 10 percent product discount. These programs really speak to me!"
Perfectly Posh's mission is all about the pursuit of pampering with efficacious skincare and pampering products that are made in the USA. All products are phthalate-, sulfate-, paraben- and cruelty-free. The company was founded on the belief that everyone deserves to be pampered.
Jennifer's favorite Posh products? "So far, my favorites are Buzz Peel, a skin resurfacing honey body peel, and Cann I Be Green Goddess, a full spectrum CBD oil bath bomb. There are so many indulgent products that Posh offers, I'm excited to try them all! I'm also excited to start working with Posh's amazing Consultants to share affordable pampering products. I look forward to providing updated programs that will support those efforts."
