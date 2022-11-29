Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Petfood Consumer Rights Council, a first-of-its-kind consumer protection and animal welfare organization, has launched and announced its first key initiative, a 90-day founding member drive. The PCRC is the first 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization in history devoted exclusively to advancing the rights and interests of American pet owners.

"I'm delighted to announce that this revolutionary organization is finally ready to begin its work," says Daniel Schulof, the PCRC's founder. Mr. Schulof, a companion animal author, entrepreneur, and activist, says that he created the organization to address a modern-day animal welfare paradox: pet owners have never in history spent more time and money on the health and welfare of their companions, but the more than 100 million dogs and cats in the United States have never been less healthy.


