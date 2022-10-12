(PRNewsfoto/Pluralsight)

(PRNewsfoto/Pluralsight)

 By Pluralsight

Company also launches custom cloud sandboxes, providing technologists with a hands-on, immersive cloud learning experience

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the launch of Tech Foundations — a solution that empowers everyone, regardless of technical background, to become conversant in today's most relevant technologies. The company also unveiled Custom Cloud Sandboxes for its recently acquired A Cloud Guru (ACG) product, providing customers with hands-on learning experiences through sandbox environments that are tailored to their organization's cloud environment.

