New features available in Pluralsight Flow reduce developer friction and non-essential effort

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today launched two new capabilities for its software development intelligence platform, Pluralsight Flow, which helps engineering teams accelerate software delivery. The new features include Investment Profile which is designed to help engineering leaders align engineering efforts to company priorities, justify investments, and accurately capitalize R&D expenses. The company is also incorporporating industry-standard DORA (DevOps Research and Assessment) metrics reporting into Pluralsight Flow to assist in measuring DevOps performance.

