(PRNewsfoto/Pluralsight)

(PRNewsfoto/Pluralsight)

 By Pluralsight

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Individuals can now access curated resources for the most in-demand cloud and IT certifications to deepen their cloud fluency

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced that it is offering four months of free access to comprehensive certification prep on Pluralsight Skills and the recently acquired A Cloud Guru platform in an effort to encourage learners to get cloud certified. From today until December 31, 2022, learners that currently do not have a paid subscription can now access video courses, study guides, quizzes, and more, for the most in-demand cloud and IT certifications taught by the world's leading experts in their respective fields free of charge. This offering is open to anyone, including individuals who may not have a background in cloud or IT.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you