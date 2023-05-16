(PRNewsfoto/Pluralsight)

 By Pluralsight

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the company has been named the Top Enterprise Technical Skills Development Platform of 2023 by G2. Winners for G2 awards are selected using G2's proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. 


