SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), a global enterprise that annually supplies 1.6 billion pounds of beef, chicken, pork, eggs, and seafood products all over the world, today announced the delivery of 99 cases of life-sustaining meat to Los Angeles Mission. PMI Foods' donation will have a direct and significant impact on improving the lives of those in need.


