PMI Foods (PRNewsfoto/PMI Foods)

PMI Foods (PRNewsfoto/PMI Foods)

 By PMI Foods

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Membership shows commitment to sustainability in U.S. beef value chain

SALT LAKE CITY, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), a global $3 billion enterprise that supplies beef, chicken, pork, eggs, and seafood products all over the world, today announced they are a new member of the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB). PMI Foods supports the mission of the USRSB as we work together to support the continuous improvement of sustainability across the U.S. beef value chain.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.