PMI Foods

PMI Foods

 By PMI Foods

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), a global $3 billion enterprise that annually supplies 1.6 billion pounds of beef, chicken, pork, eggs, and seafood products all over the world, today announced a partnership with CityServe International to provide protein to Ukrainian refugees. PMI Foods first delivery of desperately needed food to CityServe's warehouse included 32,400 cans of shelf stable food that will go directly to assist those suffering in Ukraine.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you