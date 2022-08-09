Support Local Journalism

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium, the leading communication and payments platform for local businesses, has been named to the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This is the fourth year Podium has ranked on this list, previously in 2021, 2020, and 2018.

