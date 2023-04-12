Polaris Slingshot Introduces New Lifestyle Clothing Collection

Polaris Slingshot Introduces New Lifestyle Clothing Collection

 By Polaris Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

2023 Spring Collection of Unisex Casualwear Draws Inspiration from Vehicle Lineup, Delivers Broad Range of Colors & Designs Suited for Any Personal Style

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Slingshot, the show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel vehicle, today introduces a new lifestyle clothing collection. Slingshot's spring 2023 clothing collection offers a wide range of designs and colors to meet each shopper's individual style preferences with two distinct aesthetics: "Bold and Colorful" and "Subtle and Sleek."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.