...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Polaris Slingshot Introduces New Lifestyle Clothing Collection
2023 Spring Collection of Unisex Casualwear Draws Inspiration from Vehicle Lineup, Delivers Broad Range of Colors & Designs Suited for Any Personal Style
MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Slingshot, the show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel vehicle, today introduces a new lifestyle clothing collection. Slingshot's spring 2023 clothing collection offers a wide range of designs and colors to meet each shopper's individual style preferences with two distinct aesthetics: "Bold and Colorful" and "Subtle and Sleek."
The "Bold and Colorful" subcollection is heavily inspired by streetwear fashion, and ties into the color schemes of the 2023 Slingshot lineup – delivering show-stopping style and an opportunity for self-expression. The line includes vibrant tees, performance shirts, hoodies, joggers, and accessories. Slingshot's "Subtle and Sleek" subcollection features neutral colors for everyday wear including a softshell jacket, quarter-zip top, and classic tees.
"We're excited to introduce a new clothing line that truly reflects the Slingshot brand and lifestyle," said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. "Slingshot owners and brand fans have their own personalized styles, and for the first time, our apparel collection infuses the bold and vibrant colors featured across our 2023 model lineup."
When designing the spring 2023 collection, Polaris Slingshot sought out brand ambassadors and owners for valuable insights and feedback. The team leveraged these insights along with trends in the fashion space to develop the brand-new, unisex clothing line. The result is a robust collection with style options that owners and fans will love.
Polaris Slingshot, a brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and Manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5" ride height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Pro Star engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visitslingshot.polaris.com.
