PolarityTE (PRNewsfoto/PolarityTE, Inc.)

PolarityTE (PRNewsfoto/PolarityTE, Inc.)

 By PolarityTe, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today announced that Jeff Dyer, PhD, has decided to resign from its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

