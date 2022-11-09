PolarityTE (PRNewsfoto/PolarityTE, Inc.)

 By PolarityTe, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today confirmed that on November 1, 2022, it received an unsolicited, non-binding offer (followed by an amended offer on November 8, 2022) from Michael Brauser to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of the Company not owned by him for $1.25 per share in cash. The offer is subject to various contingencies, including, among others, (1) settlement with warrant holders and satisfactory negotiations with insiders with change of control agreements, (2) minimum tender conditions, (3) a sixty-day due diligence period, and (4) satisfaction of other conditions and requirements that may arise, which are commonplace in transactions of this nature.


