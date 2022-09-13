PolarityTE (PRNewsfoto/PolarityTE, Inc.)

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today announced it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City at 11:00 am, ET, on September 14, 2022. 

