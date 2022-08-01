PolarityTE (PRNewsfoto/PolarityTE, Inc.)

 By PolarityTe, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) today announced that it will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, by press release on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

