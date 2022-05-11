SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, police on Wednesday publicly identified a suspect for the first time and said the man has since killed himself.
Adam Pinkusiewicz confessed to killing the two women before his death, the Grand County Sheriff said in a statement.
He used to work at the same McDonald’s restaurant as Crystal Turner, 38, who was gunned down along with her wife, Kylen Schulte, 24.
They were found dead Aug. 18 near Moab, a tourist town known for its sweeping desert landscapes. They were camping in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains, and Pinkusiewicz was in the area too.
Investigators had long considered him a person of interest, and publicly identified him after discovering he had confessed to someone else before his own death, police said. He mentioned specific details that hadn’t been publicly revealed.
He left Utah shortly after the deaths. Police did not say where and when he killed himself or return calls seeking comment. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was connected with Schulte’s texts to friends about a “creepy,” intimidating man they saw near their campsite shortly before their deaths.
Authorities say the case is still open, and they’re still processing new evidence from his recently located car and seeking new information.