The better-for-you brand makes gourmet snacking an art form, catering to consumers with bold choices filled with crunchy flavors and pop art flair.
SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pop Art Snacks continues to bring unconventional pizzazz to gourmet snacking with its latest release, Pop Stars, unveiled at the recent Expo West. The new flavor expands its retail offerings, securing full distribution with Kroger in August.
Pop Stars is the next product line outside of popcorn to be released by the brand, with more innovative creations on the way. The 3D star-shaped potato bite is the first salty snack intentionally created for tweens, teens and Generation Z consumers.
"The team and I are beyond grateful to partner with Kroger on the release of Pop Stars!" said Co-Founder Venessa Dobson. "With 94% of households consuming salty snacks, there are not any brands exclusively catering to the teen crowd. Pop Stars are the first salty snack to offer this demographic, potentially the biggest consumer of snacks, a tasty snack that is just for them. Pop Stars will also use the brand platform to instill confidence in this demographic, highlighting that we are all STARS that have the potential to SHINE."
Coming off the heels of winning the NEXTY Award for its Sweety and Salty with Sparkle Popcorn, the brand has been busy turning ordinary snacks into artisanal snacks with personality for the past three years. During the pandemic, the team was in creative mode, developing new product lines and extensions, all with a specific WOW factor that inspires cheer, fun and connection into the lives of its consumers.
The husband and wife team of Mike and Venessa Dobson use snacks as their canvas to craft their bold creations incorporating their artistic backgrounds. They say they love how the pop art movement can transform everyday items into art. Having traveled the world and explored the cultural, culinary happenings of New York City, their experiments with seasonings, exotic spices and popcorn led to the creation of the brand.