Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The 3D star-shaped potato bite is the first salty snack intentionally created for tweens, teens and Generation Z consumers, with the brand obtaining investor funding for the expansion.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pop Art Snacks, the brand that boldly inspires greatness through delicious artful snacking, announces its newest product, Pop Stars, will be carried in all Kroger supermarkets nationwide this month. This comes after a successful introduction of Pop Stars at Expo West, where the new 3D star-shaped potato bites were unveiled, targeting the tween, teen and Generation Z consumers.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you