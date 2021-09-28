SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital banking experience leader POPi/o Mobile Video Cloud® (POPi/o) today announced its partnership with ProAG Bankware Technologies, a provider of fully-integrated and customizable credit facilitation solutions for agricultural bankers and lenders. The collaboration matches agricultural-focused financial institutions with POPi/o's suite of comprehensive digital banking solutions designed to facilitate every part of the customer journey from quick, everyday issues, to in-depth, branch-like experiences.
"Farmers today need financial partners as adaptable, efficient and reliable as they are," said POPi/o founder and CEO Gene Pranger. "POPi/o's alliance with ProAg Bankware Technologies makes digital and virtual banking an on-the-ground reality for this evolving and ever-changing industry. With POPi/o, agricultural lenders can provide extensive banking solutions without farmers ever having to leave their fields, while still providing those one-on-one, human experiences when they need it."
POPi/o's strategic software solutions provide banks and credit unions with the most comprehensive and collaborative digital engagement tools across any channel, including mobile, web and in-branch technology. Leveraging a tailored set of dynamic features and widely compatible integrations, the platform streamlines more efficient self-service transactions, as well as more collaborative, in-depth interactions like loan applications and account openings, enabling the broadest service capabilities of any digital banking platform.
"Optimizing and simplifying the lending experience is our top priority at ProAg Bankware Technologies, so customers can take care of business right from the ranch instead of the branch," said Raymond Garren, Founder of ProAg Bankware Technologies. "With POPi/o, agricultural lenders can further rise above digital expectations to deliver personalized, complete financial services straight to the hands of our farmers and ranchers, wherever they go, but especially on their own time, terms and land."
AnyCore is built with the farmer in mind. Its borrower portals make it easy for borrowers to make a loan request and provide all their financial information and supporting documentation online. The borrower portals also add value for farmers by giving them easy-to-use financial tools, eliminating manual steps and helping lenders and borrowers work together through the entire loan process using the same system.
To test the POPi/o platform or learn more about how financial institutions are using POPi/o to bolster their branch networks, please visit popio.com.
About POPi/o
POPio Mobile Video Cloud® (POPi/o) is a uniquely efficient and comprehensive digital customer engagement platform, streamlining every part of the customer journey from self-service to complex, personalized interactions. Through self-service, human interaction, video communication, and collaboration tools such as screen sharing and document signing capabilities, banks and credit unions empower their sales and customer service channels to achieve a broad range of personal and business interactions. For more information regarding POPi/o, visit popio.com or call 801.417.9000.
About ProAg Bankware Technologies
ProAG Bankware Technologies is an innovative provider of fully integrated and customizable credit facilitation solutions for financial institutions. Our AnyCore product family uses the latest technology to help financial institutions address regulatory and competitive pressures while delivering the very best digital consumer experience available in the marketplace today. For more information, visit proagbank.com or call 402-215-5329.
