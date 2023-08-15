Support Local Journalism

Veteran franchisees Jay and Michael Taylor spearhead the expansion of the iconic Port of Subs brand in Utah.

RENO, Nev., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to catapult the 50-year legacy Port of Subs brand into new and existing markets, Area 15 Ventures, LLC, a dynamic private equity firm headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, acquired Port of Subs earlier this year. One of the pivotal objectives of this acquisition was to rapidly expand the brand's presence through an innovative Regional Developer model. Brothers Jay and Michael Taylor, seasoned Port of Subs franchisees who own established locations in Draper and Salt Lake City, seized the opportunity to become Port of Subs' first Regional Developers. 


