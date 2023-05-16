(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Lipocine Inc.)

 By Lipocine Inc.

  • Identified dosing regimen that enables reliance on a single confirmatory pivotal pharmacokinetic (PK) study to establish efficacy for postpartum depression (PPD) and support NDA submission
  • LPCN 1154 treatment was well-tolerated with no hypoxia or sedation-related adverse events
  • Lipocine plans to initiate the confirmatory pivotal PK study in 2H 2023  
  • Conference call and webcast today at 8:30am ET

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), today announced positive topline results from a pilot clinical PK bridge study of LPCN 1154 (oral brexanolone) with a comparator, IV brexanolone. The pilot study is an important step in Lipocine's ongoing program to develop LPCN 1154 for PPD. Lipocine is a biopharmaceutical company focused on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders by leveraging its proprietary platform to develop differentiated products.  


