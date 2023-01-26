Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Build your own experiments on an outdoor open source 5G network

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Project Office announces the unveiling of new 5G research capabilities at POWDER, the National Science Foundation (NSF) PAWR testbed in Salt Lake City, Utah. The POWDER platform has implemented open source 5G software on top of its outdoor radio network. The deployment makes it possible for researchers of all types to experiment with a live network and innovate in ways designed to unlock the full potential of advanced 5G and beyond technologies.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.