SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Diary, leading practice management software for allied health practitioners, has announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification for its information security management. This international standard recognises the company's commitment to ensuring the highest global security standards for healthcare data.

According to Damien Adler, Power Diary co-founder and registered psychologist, "Becoming ISO 27001 certified is a testament to our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of data security. This certification serves as proof of our dedication to ensuring the security of our customers' health information.


