Brigham Dickinson’s “Something to Give” takes home service business owners on a journey to become a better leader and is now available for preorder.

Brigham Dickinson’s “Something to Give” takes home service business owners on a journey to become a better leader and is now available for preorder.

 By Power Selling Pros

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Brigham Dickinson's "Something to Give" takes home service business owners on a journey to become a leader worth following

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigham Dickinson, president and founder of Power Selling Pros, announced today that his third book, "Something to Give: A Journey to Become a Leader Worth Following," is now available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book outlets.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.