Power Selling Pros has named tenured marketing specialist Zac Garside, pictured, as its new CEO.

Leading customer service training company positions itself for future growth with new leadership position

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah , July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Selling Pros, a leading customer service and call handling coaching company, has named tenured marketing specialist Zac Garside as its new CEO. With a focus on continuing the growth of the business, Garside brings a wealth of experience to the executive position.

