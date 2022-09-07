Support Local Journalism

  • GR Supra evolves again with a new manual transmission (MT) option
  • MT available on GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium and the A91-MT Edition, which is limited to 500 units for the U.S.
  • A91-MT offered in two exclusive exterior colors, Burnout and CU Later Gray, both with a unique hazelnut leather trimmed interior
  • Refined handling across all GR Supra 2.0/3.0/A91 models with new steering and suspension tuning and new Hairpin+ function on 3.0/A91 models
  • Premium 12-speaker JBL Audio system standard on all 3.0 Premium and A91-MT models
  • Complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, featuring a High-Performance Driving Event with expert instruction

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The 2023 Toyota GR Supra adds a new dimension to the driver experience thanks to a new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission option. Already a blend of performance, power and style, the 2023 Supra's addition of a stick shift brings hands-on engagement to the mix. It also holds to Toyota GAZOO Racing's on-going tweaks to the fifth generation Supra, with yet another update to the model that continues to make its mark in the sports car segment.

