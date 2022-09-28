MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)

 By Powered by MRP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by MRP, a globally recognized aesthetics device company, announced today that its team, including founder and CEO Scott Carson and Chief Scientific Officer Dale Koop, PhD, will attend the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery ("ASDS") held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, on Oct. 6th-10th at booth 701.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.