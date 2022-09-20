MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)

 By Powered by MRP, LSI Europe'22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading aesthetic medical equipment marketplace, Powered by MRP ("MRP"), announced their exclusive panel participation at LSI's 2022 Emerging MedTech Summit on September 23rd at 1:20 PM at The Grove in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. This interactive discussion will provide insight into the evolving global digital and marketplace models.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you