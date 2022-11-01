MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Carson, founder and CEO of the globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP, announced today the expansion of the company's Park City headquarters to support the growing demand and overall operations. The new facility will add 17,000 square feet to the company's existing Park City offices which will allow to further grow the company's employee headcount and increase capacity.


