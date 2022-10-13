Value of interoperability reflected in customers' integration use cases resulting in greater automation and enhanced workflows
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, NetDocuments announced that existing customers are accessing over 500 integrated applications within the platform every week, a significant year-over-year increase and a testament to the extensive integration capabilities enabled by the world's #1 trusted cloud-native document and content management platform's open application programming interface (API).
"Not all APIs are created equal," notes David Wang, Chief Innovation Officer at law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. "As part of our own technology, Neuron, we work with dozens of APIs, and in terms of legal tech, NetDocuments' APIs are among the strongest. We push the NetDocuments platform harder than any other technology but have yet to encounter any barriers to accomplishing our integration goals."
The power of NetDocuments interoperability, customers' ability to connect various data sources and systems within the cloud platform, is reflected in a thriving network of independent software vendor (ISV) partnerships which account for thousands of current integrations, all critical to facilitating data access and increasing usability for customers.
As covered at the recent ILTACON 2022 conference, the ability to integrate applications and access reliable APIs remains a major challenge for law firms and legal departments. Technology integrating poorly with existing workflows was cited as a top five barrier to legal tech use by law firm and in-house respondents in Bloomberg Law's 2022 Legal Ops + Tech Survey.
NetDocuments removes those barriers, allowing for rapid adoption and innovation. "From the outset, the NetDocuments cloud platform was architected to enable customers and our technology partners to seamlessly integrate and connect," explained Dan Hauck, Chief Product Officer at NetDocuments. "Our customers are innovating at a rapid pace and rely on NetDocuments to be the constant, flexible, future-proof platform that will evolve with them."
Mike Lucas, Chief Information Officer at Wilson Sonsini, deems interoperability as a core technology function –– with the ability to take different tools, services, and applications, and integrate them with the firm's ecosystem to establish a flexible plug-and-play environment. "The NetDocuments platform is built the same way and integrates seamlessly. Thanks to the open and REST API, we have the perfect workflow, and that one source of truth which ends up in NetDocuments."
According to Ken Orgeron, Chief Information Officer at Snell & Wilmer, interoperability goes back to the concept of platformization, that it is not attainable without open APIs and the ability to integrate everything. "It's all about one platform, one dashboard, one view … powerful integrations and API access are the secret sauce that makes all of this work."
Orgeron and his team recently designed a workflow for the firm's Commercial Finance Group, demonstrating the power of technology integrations: "Commercial Finance is now able to track a loan document throughout its lifecycle by integrating Microsoft Teams, Planner, OneNote, and NetDocuments, as part of the workflow that works 'invisibly' to the person using it."
Michael Stevens is the Managing Partner of Derrevere Stevens Black & Cozad, and after 18 months of using NetDocuments, still marvels at the platform's stability. "We used to be so anxious when it came to our DMS and various third-party integrations 'breaking' when we needed them most. NetDocuments is 100% reliable and provides superior stability so we can focus on our work."
For Stevens, this stability is on display daily with NetDocuments and its deep integration with the firm's cloud-based practice management platform, ZenCase, which now provides greater automation and workflows around client intake and document creation.
With the proliferation of data, applications, and services, law firms need to rely on vendor integrations and APIs to effectively connect and transfer knowledge and capabilities. Whether through native integrations like the new PatternBuilder document and workflow automation tool or the extensive partner ecosystem, customers are connecting more of their existing technologies to the NetDocuments platform unincumbered and enabled to do their best work.
For more information, visit netdocuments.com or view existing NetDocuments partner technology integrations.
Additional industry integration resources:
Microsoft Teams NetDocuments integration: ChatLink for MS Teams
DocuSign Blog, February 7, 2022: NetDocuments wins the case for their customers by integrating with the DocuSign eSignature REST API
Law Technology Today, February 24, 2022: NetDocuments and LexisNexis Launch Game-Changing Research Tool at ABA TECHSHOW
ILTA Peer to Peer magazine, Summer 2022: Not All Integrations Are Created Equal
TechLaw Crossroads, September 9, 2022: Want To Better Integrate Legal Technology? Ten Tips for Successful Selection and Implementation
LawSites, August 29, 2022: The Five Legal Tech Themes I Took Away from #ILTACON22
Above the Law, September 1, 2022, ILTACON 2022: Integrations, APIs, And A Piece Of The Pie
Media Contact
Jobst Elster, NetDocuments, 8504594947, elster@envisionagency.com
SOURCE NetDocuments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.