Practice Booster Powered by eAssist Dental Solutions

Practice Booster Powered by eAssist Dental Solutions

 By eAssist Dental Solutions, Practice Booster

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Booster, an eAssist Publishing Company, released for pre-sale the 2023 editions of the dental industry's most respected resources. The Practice Booster library includes three of the most well-known and highly-regarded manuals – Dental Coding with Confidence, Dental Administration with Confidence, and Medical Dental Cross Coding with Confidence. The 2023 pre-sale includes the launch of two new manuals – Dental Documentation with Confidence, and Dental Technology with Confidence – expanding the lineup of definitive resources available to dental practice owners and their office teams.

"Dental office cash flow and profitability depends, to a large extent, on their ability to collect all that is rightfully owed to them by dental insurance carriers and/or their patients," explained James DiMarino, DMD, MSED, CDC, the new CEO of Practice Booster. "It simply cannot be done without the wealth of knowledge, guidance, and 'insider info' these manuals provide to the dental profession for accurately preparing, submitting and processing claims. Running a dental practice without these critical tools is like trying to do dentistry with one hand tied behind your back!"

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.