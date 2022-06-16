Irwin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the tech industry to the fast-growing company.
LEHI, Utah, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, the premier client onboarding software, has announced the appointment of Cody Irwin as vice president of product. The role will allow Irwin to concentrate on the ever-expanding vision and strategy of the company while ensuring a seamless transition to market and second-to-none customer experience.
With over 15 years spent in the tech industry, Irwin was immediately drawn to GuideCX for its ability to solve a number of ongoing problems for businesses. With GuideCX having already defined the market category, Irwin will focus on continuing to further change the perception of what the onboarding experience looks like. By laser-focusing on customers and their needs, he will identify ways to continue innovating and increase overall time to value.
Irwin's career has been extensive: Irwin spent over seven years with cloud software leader Domo, during which time he helped take the company public. He began his time there as an implementation engineer but rose through the ranks, ultimately signing off as director of product management, application platform. Most recently, Irwin served as senior product manager at Google in Salt Lake City. He also taught as an adjunct professor at Brigham Young University, leading a course on database analysis and design with a focus on MySQL, Alteryx, AppSheet and BigQuery.
"Cody brings so much knowledge of not only software as a whole, but the customer experience and empathy. He is able to translate data, simplify it and communicate it to others," said Peter Ord, founder and CEO of GuideCX. "He is a tremendous product leader and will be an incredible asset to GuideCX, with the vision to keep propelling us forward."
Irwin joins at a time of great momentum for GuideCX, which was once again ranked No. 1 in client onboarding by G2, the leading B2B software review website, this spring. Additionally, the company earned 20 badges this past season, including Most Implementable, Easiest Setup and Best Usability. This follows a successful $25 million Series B round of financing in February. The funding will assist GuideCX in doubling its workforce by the end of 2022.
"At GuideCX, everyone feels like they have the opportunity to contribute to this vision of helping people work better together, and to be a part of that is so rewarding," said Irwin. "In the next few years, we plan to continue to grow the impact of GuideCX beyond a solution that makes life easier for onboarding to something that sets the standard for how people work together with a common goal in mind."
