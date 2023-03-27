Premier Valet Ski Storage Provider, Rocket Closet, Teams Up with Surefoot for Hassle-Free Travel

 By Rocket Closet

As a premier valet ski storage provider in select ski towns in Colorado, Utah, and British Columbia; Rocket Closet offers a hands-free storage experience for skiers. With Rocket Closet, members of the Surefoot Mountain Club will continue enjoying the convenience of storing their equipment year-round and having it delivered on-demand to the location where they use it most.

PARK CITY, Utah, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce a collaboration between Surefoot and Rocket Closet, two leading companies in the ski industry. The partnership offers members of the Surefoot Mountain Club an alternative to continuing with the ultimate ski travel experience, making it easy and hassle-free to store their ski equipment.


