The latest addition to Pretty Links' suite of marketing tools provides a visual product promotion solution for affiliate marketers.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pretty Links, a link management and affiliate marketing WordPress plugin, this week announced the launch of its new add-on, Pretty Links Product Displays. The add-on provides affiliate marketers a way to showcase affiliate products visually, as opposed to using in-line text links.


